Malaysia searches Sabah sea for 11 Indonesians after boat sinks

Indonesian SAR authorities told MMEA that two bodies were found this morning. ― Picture courtesy of MMEAKOTA KINABALU, Feb 9 ― Malaysia has joined a sea search for 11 missing Indonesians after their boat sank in the waters off Batu Payung in Tawau, Sabah.

The Indonesian speedboat carrying 15 people was reported to been hit by giant waves and capsized about five to 10 minutes after departing from Batu Payung at 5.30pm yesterday for Sungai Nyamuk on the Indonesian island of Sebatik.

Two people, Budiman Muslimin, 26, from West Sulawesi and his wife Hasmida Masaniaga, 24, from South Sulawesi, have been rescued while two others aboard the ill-fated boat are confirmed dead.

“We got confirmation just this morning, from Basarnas that they found two bodies – a male and a female, floating in Indonesian waters near Sungai Taiwan,” Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) regional director Zubil Mat Som said, referring to Indonesia’s national search-and-rescue authority by its Malay acronym.

Zubil said the Indonesian boat most likely departed from an illegal embarkation point and failed to follow safety procedures, including the use of life jackets.

“It is believed that it took off from an illegal jetty, and the route is often used for human trafficking and undocumented movement of migrants,” he said.

Some six sea vessels from the MMEA, Malaysian Navy, Fire Department and marine police have been looking for the 23-foot boat in Malaysian waters near disputed maritime boundaries.