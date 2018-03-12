Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Thunderstorm

Malaysia on track to become developed nation by 2050, says MP

Monday March 12, 2018
07:30 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The country is on track to be on the list of developed nations by 2050, says Kuala Pilah Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Hasan Malek.

He said based on facts contained in the Global Competitiveness Report, Malaysia has been recognised as one of the fastest developing countries apart from being the most competitive economic player among developing countries in Asia.

“With this recognition, the goal of positioning Malaysia as among the top 20 countries in terms of economic development, social progress and innovation by 2050 is realistic and can be achieved,” he said when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

On another issue, Hasan said it was time to enact a new law to curb the spread of false news.

He said the spread of fake prejudicial news, especially through social media, could pose a threat to the stability of the country.

“As such I am confident the government’s initiative to create a law to impose severe penalties on those who spread fake news will be supported by all parties,” he said. — Bernama

