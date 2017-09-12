Malaysia not ‘colonised’ by China, says Liow

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said Malaysia was not being ’colonised’ by China through FDI. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has slammed allegations that Malaysia is overly dependent on foreign direct investment (FDI) from China.

He said Malaysia was not being ’colonised’ by China through FDI, adding that the allegations were merely political manipulation.

Although FDI from China had increased in recent years, Liow stressed that China’s was still not the largest in the country.

“In Malaysia, China is not number one. It is still behind others. We have Japan, the United States and even Asean countries.

“Some people accuse Malaysia of being colonised by China through FDI, that is not true. This is political manipulation,” he told reporters, here, today. — Bernama