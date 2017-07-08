Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia near to getting US visa waiver status, says ambassador

Saturday July 8, 2017
09:10 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Real Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumoursReal Madrid’s Ramos ‘very calm’ over Ronaldo transfer rumours

The Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevantThe Edit: U2’s titular album ‘Joshua Tree’ still relevant

Putin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under TrumpPutin eyes new era of US-Russia cooperation under Trump

DAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoSDAP MP tells Zahid to stay out of party’s dealings with RoS

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Under the US Visa Waiver Programme, citizens from select countries can travel to the US for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days. — AFP picUnder the US Visa Waiver Programme, citizens from select countries can travel to the US for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The United States is on the cusp of granting visa waiver status to Malaysia, said its envoy here.

According to a report in The Star, US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdir said that Malaysia is just short of the approval rate required to qualify for the US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP).

Malaysia currently has a 96.7 per cent approval rate for US business and tourist visas, while the required threshold for the programme is 97 per cent.

She stressed, however, that border and travel security measures also need to be improved by Malaysia.

“The Malaysian government is improving things towards achieving that goal. We need to keep working on the list of requirements, which will improve Malaysia’s safety standards anyway,” she reportedly said.

Under the VWP, citizens from select countries can travel to the US for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days. 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline