Malaysia near to getting US visa waiver status, says ambassador

Under the US Visa Waiver Programme, citizens from select countries can travel to the US for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, July 7 ― The United States is on the cusp of granting visa waiver status to Malaysia, said its envoy here.

According to a report in The Star, US Ambassador Kamala Shirin Lakhdir said that Malaysia is just short of the approval rate required to qualify for the US Visa Waiver Programme (VWP).

Malaysia currently has a 96.7 per cent approval rate for US business and tourist visas, while the required threshold for the programme is 97 per cent.

She stressed, however, that border and travel security measures also need to be improved by Malaysia.

“The Malaysian government is improving things towards achieving that goal. We need to keep working on the list of requirements, which will improve Malaysia’s safety standards anyway,” she reportedly said.

Under the VWP, citizens from select countries can travel to the US for tourism, business or transit for up to 90 days.