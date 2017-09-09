Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia must keep raising the bar higher to succeed more, says PM

Saturday September 9, 2017
01:55 PM GMT+8

Datuk Seri Najib Razak says that Malaysia cannot afford to rest on its laurels. ― Bernama picDatuk Seri Najib Razak says that Malaysia cannot afford to rest on its laurels. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Malaysia must always raise the bar higher to enable the country to stay ahead and create more success stories and developments, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

He said in the government’s effort to make the Malaysia Digital Policy a success and to prepare the nation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution era, Malaysia had no choice but to dare and convince itself that the country was able to leap further than usual.

“Meaning to say, from now on, our achievements should be able to go beyond the usual or (in other words) we must always raise the bar high and continue to keep it that way for Malaysia.

“With that, Malaysia will eventually be known not only as a role model to Muslim countries but also as a reference to others as a highly respected High Income Advanced Economy country,” he said when outlining Malaysia’s direction in his congratulatory speech in conjunction with the birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at Istana Negara, here today.

The prime minister added that Malaysia was now on the right trajectory towards the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) vision, and that the country could not afford to rest on its laurels. — Bernama

