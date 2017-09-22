Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia moves up on WEF’s global human capital ranking

Friday September 22, 2017
07:07 PM GMT+8

Tools

Malaysia progressed from 42nd position in 2016 to 33rd this year by earning an overall total of 68.29 points. — Reuters picMalaysia progressed from 42nd position in 2016 to 33rd this year by earning an overall total of 68.29 points. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak said today Malaysia is currently ranked second in South-east Asia and 33rd in the world in the Global Human Capital Report 2017 issued by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“Through the National Transformation Policy, Malaysia is now listed as second best in South-east Asia and 33rd in the world in Human Capital Development according to the World Economic Forum,” he said in a post on his official Twitter account.

According to the report, issued by the WEF on Sept 13, Malaysia progressed from 42nd position in 2016 to 33rd this year by earning an overall total of 68.29 points.

“Malaysia performs ahead of the rest of Asean other than Singapore, with strong scores across Capacity, Development and Know-how, but it’s held back by its Development sub index performance, due to considerable employment gender gaps,” the report said. — Bernama

