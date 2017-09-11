Malaysia mourns death of Kedah Sultan

Sultan Abdul Halim first reigned as the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong, from Sept 21, 1970, to Sept 20, 1975. — Bernama picALOR SETAR, Sept 11 — The nation today mourned the demise of Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah who had ruled as the Sultan of Kedah for 59 years and twice reigned as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Royal Highness passed away at 2.30pm today at Istana Anak Bukit here at the age of 89.

During his rule, Sultan Abdul Halim endeared himself to the people in his unique gentle way that had won him the love and respect of the people, not only in Kedah but also throughout the country.

His Royal Highness was born on Nov 28, 1927, at Istana Anak Bukit, and had his early education at Sekolah Melayu Titian Gajah before pursuing further studies at the Sultan Abdul Hamid College in Alor Setar.

The sultan was also educated in the United Kingdom where he attended Wadham College in Oxford from 1952 to 1955, taking up Social Science and Public Administration.

It was while he was in the United Kingdom that he was appointed the Raja Muda of Kedah, on Aug 6, 1949, and ascended the Kedah throne on July 14, 1958, upon the demise of his father, Sultan Badlishah. The installation took place on Feb 20, 1959.

Sultan Abdul Halim married Tuanku Bahiyah Almarhum Tuanku Abdul Rahman and they were blessed with three daughters, namely Tengku Soraya, Tengku Sarina and Tengku Intan Safinaz.

He also married Sultanah Haminah Hamidun, who was proclaimed as the Sultanah of Kedah on Jan 9, 2004, following the demise of Tuanku Bahiyah on Aug 27, 2003.

Sultan Abdul Halim first reigned as the fifth Yang di-Pertuan Agong, from Sept 21, 1970, to Sept 20, 1975.

Thirty-six years later, on Dec 13, 2011, he was elected as the 14th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and reigned until Dec 12, 2016.

Sultan Abdul Halim was a lover of nature and animals. He had a mini zoo where he bred various kinds of birds and animals, among them horses, deer, crocodiles, monkeys and rabbits.

Despite keeping to a busy schedule, His Royal Highness found time for his favourite pastime — golf, and watched football matches and played a role in the development of the Kedah and national football teams. — Bernama