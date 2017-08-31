Malaysia marks National Day in a show of love, solidarity

Participants wave the Jalur Gemilang during the 60th National Day parade at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on August 31, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 ― Malaysians from all walks of life today celebrated National Day 2017 around the country in an overwhelming expression of love for their motherland and solidarity, reminiscent of their forefathers’ patriotism and unity at the time the nation gained independence.

Adults and children alike thronged the venues of the celebration in the federal and state capitals and other cities to watch a colourful display of culture and dance, marching bands and uniformed personnel, and precision performance by police and military personnel and assets, among others.

The showcase on the ground and the flypast of aircraft overhead, in Kuala Lumpur at least, were complemented by visual displays on giant LED screens that delivered the story and message of the performance and parade clearly to the public.

The National Day extravaganza, carrying the theme of “Negaraku: Sehati Sejiwa” (My Country: One Heart, One Soul), drew the attention of not only Malaysians but also foreign tourists, all of whom gathered early at the respective venues to watch the annual show.

The public holidays today (for National Day), tomorrow (for Aidiladha) and on Monday (an extra holiday declared for Malaysia’s SEA Games achievement) has allowed for a five-day-long weekend. Schoolchildren are also on holiday for a week up to Monday.

Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur was a sea of colour and gaiety in fine weather as close to 18,000 people, comprising employees of government departments and agencies and the private sector, the police and military, and schoolchildren brought to life the atmosphere of the independence gathering at the Merdeka Stadium in 1957.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Cabinet ministers and guests watched the performance and parade from 8am.

The people started gathering at Dataran Merdeka as early as 6 am to join the nation’s leaders in celebrating National Day 2017, arriving there via the Mass Rapid Transit, monorail and buses to catch the best spot to watch the show at the grounds which had been given a facelift to resemble the Merdeka Stadium.

What appeared to be the largest band, made up of performers from 11 security and enforcement agencies, started performing from about 7am.

The Victoria Institution band conducted a pocket show in front of Menara DBKL which houses the Kuala Lumpur City Hall offices. ― Bernama