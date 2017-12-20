Malaysia, Maldives ink four MoUs to strenghten cooperation

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is accorded a state welcome at the Jumhooree Square in Male, Maldives December 20, 2017. ― Bernama picMALE, Dec 20 ― Malaysia and the Maldives inked four memorandums of understanding Wednesday to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Maldives President Abdulla Yameen Abdul Gayoom witnessed the signing of the MoUs.

The memorandum on cooperation in the field of firefighting and rescue training was signed by Malaysian Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar and the Maldives Minister of Defence and National Security Adam Shareef Omar.

The MoU on cooperation in the field of health was signed by Malaysian Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim.

The MoU on the establishment of the Maldives Culture Centre in Malaysia was signed by Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican and the Maldives Foreign Minister Dr Mohamed Asim while that on cooperation in the field of higher education was signed by Malaysian Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh and the Maldives Minister of Education Dr Aishath Shiham. ― Bernama