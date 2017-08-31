Malaysia leads global Muslims to observe World #QuranHour

A Muslim living in Greece reads the Quran before Friday prayers at the Masjid Al-Salam makeshift mosque in Athens February 3, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Malaysia’s National Day celebration today becomes more meaningful with the simultaneous recitation of the holy Quran around the world for one hour under the World #QuranHour programme.

Malaysia, as the host country, has successfully implemented the large-scale programme in several key locations nationwide, with the main event held at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Mosque of the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) in Gombak.

Approximately 3,000 Muslims gathered at the mosque to participate in the programme, which began at 9 am with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah by Socio-cultural Advisor to the Malaysian Government Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim and followed by Surah Al-Baqarah by the Malaysian Islamic Development Department director-general Tan Sri Othman Mustapha.

Also present were International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed and IIUM Rector Prof Datuk Seri Dr Zaleha Kamarudin.

The World #QuranHour programme also saw all major media organisations, including the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Media Prima Group, Radio Televisyen Malaysia, Utusan Group and Media Karangkraf collaborated to ensure success of the programme, which is the second in its series.

In Putrajaya, the World #QuranHour programme was held at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque.

The recital of the holy Quran by over 300 participants was led by the mosque’s management committee assistant director Ustaz Ahmad Rijal Ghazali.

The programme at the mosque had actually kicked off before dawn today with qiamullail and Subuh prayer followed by tazkirah, zikir and Dhuha prayer in conjunction with the blessed Day of Arafah, which falls on the 9th day of Zulhijjah.

In Klang, the programme was held at the Nurul Amin Mosque in Kampung Delek.

Imam Abdul Samad Mohamed led almost 100 participants to perform Dhuha prayer before proceeding with the recital of Yasin en masse.

In Alor Setar, Al-Bukhary Mosque Imam Mohamad Isa Shaari led over 50 participants in the recital of the Quran for the programme.

The mosque management is also organising a tahlil prayer and breaking of fast event later today.

In Seremban, approximately 200 participants recited the holy Quran en masse in conjunction with the World #QuranHour programme at the Panchor Jaya Mosque in Ampangan.

The programme began with the recital of Surah Al-Fatihah and Al-Baqarah led by Imam Bukari Kadam.

In Ipoh, 105 participants took part in the programme at Kampung Melayu Sungai Rapat Mosque.

A total of 107 mosques, suraus and ‘rumah ngaji’ (Quran learning centre) were reported to have organised the same events, 81 of which were in Kuala Kangsar.

In Kota Baru, 500 Muslims, including visually-impaired persons, joined the programme held at Muhammadi Mosque here.

Kelantan Rumah Ngaji chairman Datuk Adnan Hashim said the Muhammadi Moque was one of the 592 mosques in the state participating in the simultaneous event across the world.

In Kuantan, 200 participants comprising college students, lecturers and local residents recited Surah Yasin for the programme held at the Kolej Universiti Islam Sultan Ahmad Shah (Kuipsas) Mosque.

In Kuala Terengganu, almost 350 school children and local residents joined the programme in three locations, including at the State Mosque led by Ustaz Wan Mohd Hazim Wan Mohd Hashim.

The programme was also enlivened by a talk on the blessed Day of Arafah by Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Dr Zulkifli Mohamad. — Bernama