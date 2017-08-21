Malaysia launches sea search for missing sailors from US warship (VIDEO)

Admiral Datuk Indera Abu Bakar talks about the location of the collision of USS John S. McCain in Putrajaya August 21, 2017. — Reuters picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s police, Navy and its Maritime Enforcement Authority (MMEA) have launched a sea and aerial search for 10 US Navy sailors missing in waters off Johor earlier this morning.

The US sailors are believed to have fallen overboard when their missile-equipped destroyer named the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker, en route to a port visit in Singapore.

MMEA director-general Admiral Datuk Indera Abu Bakar told a news conference here that Malaysian authorities were first informed about the incident at 8am and deployed nine vessels and one aircraft for the search-and-rescue operation at 8.45am.

“We claim incident took place in our waters that is Teluk Rumania, Johor,” Indera said.

It is the fourth accident involving a US warship in Asian waters this year alone.

The accident was reported at 5.24am local time, as the ship passed near to the entrance of the Melaka Strait, one of the world’s most congested shipping routes.

