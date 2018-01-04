Malaysia is a safe tourist destination, IGP says

IGP Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said apart from the efficiency of the authorities in addressing all kind of threats in the country, the police had always been working together with international security agencies to curb terrorism. KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has given assurance that Malaysia is a safe tourist destination.

He said apart from the efficiency of the authorities in addressing all kind of threats in the country, the police had always been working together with international security agencies to curb terrorism.

“For the time being, I can assure that police will always embark on the continuous prevention measures to curb any terrorist attack,” he told Bernama here yesterday.

United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office had advised its citizens against travelling to all islands off the coast of eastern Sabah from Kudat to Tawau, including Lankayan, Mabul, Pom Pom, Kapalai, Litigan, Sipadan and Mataking.

Mohamad Fuzi said Malaysia has strong ties and cooperation with foreign authorities, particularly in information sharing, which enabled the monitoring on all kinds of terrorist activities were done more effectively.

“For example, in Sabah. police are working with the Indonesian security agencies to curb the infiltration of ASG (Abu Sayyaf Group) or Daesh (IS) elements into this country.” — Bernama