Malaysia gets back original haj quota, says minister

Datuk Seri Jamil Khir shaking hands with those present during the presentation of contributions to mosques and surau affected by floods, at Dewan Tanjong Che Mas in Tumpat, Januari 10, 2017. — Bernama picTUMPAT, Jan 10 — The quota for Malaysian haj pilgrims has been reverted to the original figure of 27,800 this year compared with 22,320 pilgrims previously, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom.

He said the Saudi Arabian government had reverted to the original quota after withdrawing the 20 per cent reduced quota for haj pilgrims which was implemented in 2013.

“Malaysia thanks the Saudi Arabian government for returning the original quota for the haj pilgrims,” he said.

He disclosed this to reporters after distributing contributions to 45 surau and seven mosques in the Tumpat Parliamentary constituency which were affected by the floods here, today.

The contributions came from the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council and Yayasan Takwa. Each surau will receive RM500 while each mosque receives RM2,000.

Jamil Khir said the Malaysian government had requested for a quota of 30,000 pilgrims but the Saudi Arabian government gave the original quota of 27,800 pilgrims. — Bernama