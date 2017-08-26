Malaysia first country in the world to implement ‘pre-clearance’ process for Haj pilgrims

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the initiative was a good innovation, and the world should praise the Saudi government. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMECCA, Aug 26 — Malaysia expresses its appreciation to the Saudi Arabian government for choosing Malaysia as the first country in the world to implement the ‘pre-clearance’ process for Haj pilgrimage.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the initiative was a good innovation, and the world should praise the Saudi government, as it expedites the process of immigration and customs clearance at airports in the country.

“We hope the model to Malaysia becomes an example (to other countries),” he told reporters after visiting Malaysian pilgrims’ accommodation at Hotel Awttad Makkah here, yesterday.

Malaysia’s 1438 Haj delegation chief Datuk Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman was also present.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said Malaysia was honoured to be the first country in the world chosen by the Saudi Arabian government to implement the pre-departure programme for Haj pilgrims.

He said the programme would allow pilgrims to undergo ‘pre-clearance’ at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before departure, so they would not have to go through passport control and customs checks at airports in Jeddah and Medina. — Bernama