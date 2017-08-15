Malaysia does not import eggs from Europe, Health D-G says

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says no eggs or egg products from European countries are exported to this country. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 ― Malaysia is not importing chicken eggs from Europe that are allegedly contaminated with fipronil chemicals as published by the media recently.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement, last night said the European Union delegates to Malaysia had also confirmed that no eggs or egg products from European countries were exported to this country.

“Ministry of Health (MOH) is always sensitive and caring about things that can threaten the consumers health.

“If users have any concerns about any food safety issues, please contact the nearest District Health Office or State Health Department or through the website or at www.facebook.com/bkkmhq,” he said.

He referred to several media reports on the issue of contaminated chicken eggs with fipronil chemicals in the Netherlands recently.

Countries such as Germany, Belgium, Sweden and Switzerland retracted millions of eggs from the market after fipronil (a type of insecticide commonly used on animals to cure infestation and pests) was detected on the product. ― Bernama