Malaysia disassociates from Asean chair’s statement on Myanmar conflict

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said Asean's statement was a misrepresentation of the situation. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Malaysia has distanced itself from the Asean chairman’s statement on the conflict in Rakhine, Myanmar, that did not specify the Rohingya as among the victims and had criticised the attacks on security forces.

Malaysia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said the Asean chairman’s statement, which was issued in New York yesterday, was a “misrepresentation” of the situation.

“In this regard, Malaysia has made known its concerns but they were not reflected in the Chairman Statement.

“Hence, the Chairman Statement was not based on consensus. The statement also omits the Rohingyas as one of the affected communities,” Anifah said in a statement.

The Philippines is the chair of Asean for 2017.

According to the Asean chairman’s statement, foreign ministers of the region extended their condolences to “all the victims and affected communities” of the conflict in the northern Rakhine state.

“They condemned the attacks against Myanmar security forces on 25 August 2017 and all acts of violence which resulted in loss of civilian lives, destruction of homes and displacement of large numbers of people,” said the statement.

Anifah said in response that while Malaysia condemned the attacks by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army, the response by Myanmar authorities was disproportionate as it “led to deaths of many innocent civilians and caused more than 400,000 Rohingyas to be displaced”.

“Malaysia expressed grave concerns over such atrocities which have unleashed a full-scale humanitarian crisis that the world simply cannot ignore but must be compelled to act on,” he said.