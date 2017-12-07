Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia conveys disappointment over US decision on Jerusalem

Thursday December 7, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

Malaysia registered its disappointment to the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires over US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. — AFP file picMalaysia registered its disappointment to the US Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires over US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. — AFP file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Ramlan Ibrahim has conveyed Malaysia’s disappointment to the United States Embassy’s Charge d’Affaires Dean Thompson over Jerusalem’s recognition as the capital of Israel.

He met Thompson here today at the embassy’s request to explain President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday, according to a statement from the ministry here.

During the meeting, Ramlan said the decision had inflamed Muslim sentiments and did not contribute to the security and stability of the region, adding it was also detrimental to the efforts of the international community in finding a lasting solution to the Palestinian-Israel conflict.

He reiterated that Malaysia would continue to work closely with all partners in finding a just and lasting solution to the conflict. — Bernama

