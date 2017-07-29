Malaysia condemns Yemen’s Houthi missile launch

A worshipper takes a selfie as Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Malaysia condemned the missile attacks on Mecca and hoped that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement today described the abhorrent act, reportedly launched by the Houthis of Yemen could threaten the safety of pilgrims.

“Malaysia also stands firm in its solidarity with Saudi Arabia in preserving the security and sanctity of the two holy cities, Makkah and Madinah,” it said.

The Saudi Defence Forces on Thursday (July 27) intercepted a ballistic missile, known as “Burkan-1”, 69 kilometres away from Makkah at Al-Wasliya area of Yaif Province.

No casualities were reported as a result of the attempted attack.

Wisma Putra said Malaysia hopes that the ongoing conflict in Yemen will be resolved peacefully.

According to international media report, the Houthis yesterday confirmed the launch of a Burkan-1 ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia but said it targeted King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, the kingdom’s busiest airport. ― Bernama