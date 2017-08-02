Malaysia condemns recent closure of Al-Aqsa Mosque at OIC meet

A general view taken on May 21, 2017, shows the Dome of Rock at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a UNESCO heritage site, in the Old City of Jerusalem. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 2 ― Malaysia has condemned, in the strongest terms, the closure of the Al-Aqsa Mosque on July 14 by Israeli authorities.

At the open-ended extraordinary meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Executive Committee in Istanbul on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman said Israel’s provocative action constituted a flagrant violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.

“Such action is also a serious violation of the rights of Muslims to worship in peace, free from violence, threats and provocation,” he said at the meeting to discuss the disturbing developments in Al-Quds Al-Sharif and, in particular, the violations by Israel against the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the violence against the Palestinian people.

Anifah reminded that the freedom to worship was a right guaranteed under international law.

“We must oppose any violation of such right,”he said.

“In this regard, we reiterate our call for Israel to provide unhindered access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque. We reaffirm that the sanctity of religious sites must be respected and preserved. We also urge Israel to halt all activities that can have the effect of altering the status quo and character of the Islamic holy sites,” he said.

Anifah said Malaysia called on all parties to refrain from actions that could further escalate tensions and violence in East Jerusalem.

He said the recent clashes between the Israeli security forces and Palestinians on July 21 in the West Bank had resulted in many casualties and, if it left unaddressed, the violence would bring untold suffering, deaths and destruction in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Anifah pointed out that the developments in East Jerusalem were extremely worrying and plans announced by Israel to increase the development of housing units to a rate of over 30 per cent more than last year in East Jerusalem was a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2334 (2016).

“Malaysia urges the United Nations Security Council to shoulder its responsibility in implementing this historic resolution. To allow the resolution to remain unimplemented would mean failure to reverse the negative trend which is threatening the two-state solution,” he said.

Malaysia, he said, firmly believed that the two-state solution remained the most viable solution for both sides.

“Malaysia would like to reaffirm our resolute support to seek a just, comprehensive and durable solution to the realisation of the two-state solution with an independent State of Palestine, based on the pre-1967 borders and with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he said.

Anifah said Malaysia commended and supported the efforts of King Abdullah II ibni Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and Custodian of the Holy Sites of Jerusalem, to restore calm in the holy city. ― Bernama