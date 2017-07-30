Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia condemns N. Korea’s ballistic missile test

Sunday July 30, 2017
05:18 PM GMT+8

A view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. — Picture by KCNA via ReutersA view of the test-fire of Pukguksong-2 guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the spot, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang February 13, 2017. — Picture by KCNA via ReutersPUTRAJAYA, July 30 — Malaysia has condemned North Korea’s launching of an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday, the second ICBM the “hermit kingdom” has launched in a month.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said North Korea’s defiance in not halting its nuclear and ballistic missile programme has grave implications on international peace and security.

It said such action was also a flagrant violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s international obligations.

“Malaysia urges North Korea to cease all provocative actions and comply with the relevant UNSC resolutions in the interest of regional and global peace and security,” the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry said Malaysia also called on North Korea and all relevant parties to exercise restraint and resume dialogue to de-escalate tensions, with a view to finding a peaceful resolution to the situation in the Korean Peninsula. — Bernama

