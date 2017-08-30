Malaysia condemns missile launch by North Korea

A missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by KCNA in Pyongyang on August 30, 2017. — Reuters pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 ― Malaysia condemns the launch of a ballistic missile by North Korea yesterday.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said such a provocative action was a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions and it was done in response to the defence exercise carried out by the United States of America and South Korea annually.

“This action by North Korea will only escalates the growing tension in the Korean Peninsula and delay efforts by the international community to reduce the tension and seek peace in the region,” it said.

As such, Malaysia called on all quarters to control their actions and emphasise the importance of creating a conducive situation for a dialogue.

Malaysia also urged North Korea to cease the launch of any missiles, to stop its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, as well as to comply fully with the relevant obligations under the United Nations Security Council resolutions for the sake of maintaining international peace and security, said the statement.

According to media reports, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was quoted as saying that North Korea fired its ballistic missile today and it passed over Tohuku region in northern Japan yesterday. ― Bernama