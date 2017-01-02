Malaysia condemns Istanbul nightclub attack

Police secure the area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, in Turkey, January 1, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the attack by a gunman at a nightclub in Istanbul, Turkey which claimed the lives of 39 while 69 others were injured.

Wisma Putra in a statement said the government of Malaysia through its embassy in Ankara was working closely with authorities in Turkey to determine if any Malaysian was affected in the attack.

“Thus far, there has been no confirmation of any Malaysian, including students studying there, affected by the incident. The embassy will be in touch with the authorities in Istanbul for the latest information,” said Wisma Putra in the statement.

Wisma Putra also advised Malaysians living or planning to visit Istanbul or other cities in Turkey to be careful and refer to the authorities to ensure their safety and follow the directives issued by the Turkish authorities.

“Malaysia also wishes to offer its condolences to the victims of the tragic attack,” said Wisma Putra.

According to reports, an armed gunman shot at patrons of the night club who were ushering the New Year. — Bernama