Malaysia-China ties get boost with another MoU

Lim said his Chinese counterparts had expressed positive feelings on the MoU. — Picture by Malay MailPETALING JAYA, March 8 — Greater cooperation in several key areas is expected following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Malaysia-Guangdong Chamber of Investment Promotion (MGCIP) and the Guangdong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (GPAFFC).

The MoU, signed by MGCIP President, Tan Sri Lim Hock San, and The People’s Government of Guangdong Province, Director-General of Foreign Affairs and GPAFFC Chairman, Chen Qiuyan was witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

The MoU is expected to facilitate cooperation between the two countries by encouraging regular discussions regarding culture, economy, trade, education, tourism as well as human interaction.

It would also facilitate greater communication and information sharing between the two countries and which will help Guangdong enterprises to invest in Malaysia and gain access to services by tying up with relevant Malaysian government departments.

Lim said his Chinese counterparts had expressed positive feelings on the MoU and that it would complement efforts related to promoting China’s One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative which Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak fully supported.

“The Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry convey their highest appreciation to the prime minister of Malaysia for his efforts in promoting the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative,” he said.

Encouraged by Malaysia’s positive example, China intends to continue promoting the initiative to other countries.

“Led by our prime minister, Malaysia’s long-term and mutually beneficial relationship with China is an important catalyst for the economic development of our nation,” Lim added.

MGCIP was established in 2008 and it is accredited by the China government and the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.

In the same year, MGCIP achieved a significant milestone by signing an agreement with the Guangdong Provincial Council for the Promotion of International Trade on September 12 by setting up the “Guangdong-Malaysia Bilateral Entrepreneur Council”.

The agreement was signed by Najib who was at that time the deputy Ppime minister and it was witnessed by member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of China and Vice Premier, Wang Yang — (then secretary of Guangdong Province).

Malaysian enterprises interested in investing in Guangdong Province and vice versa are invited to join the Guangdong Investment Promotion General Chamber of Commerce in Malaysia to further promote the economic and trade cooperation between both parties more effectively.