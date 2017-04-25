Malaysia, Canada strengthen cooperation to combat terrorism

Hishammuddin said the discussion also covered geopolitics issues, bilateral, as well as regional and international issues of common interest. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 — Malaysia and Canada have agreed to further strengthen and coordinate its defence industries, military-to-military cooperation and strategic matters of interest to combat the threat of terrorism.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said even though the job of monitoring the Islamic State group of militants was under the home ministry, his ministry was also responsible when it involved militancy.

“This has been a comprehensive and meaningful meeting... we spoke on important defence matters, including strengthening ties and military strategies.

“Malaysia also looks forward to working with Canada in facing and finding solutions to the new threat (terrorism) that we face today,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from his counterpart, Canada’s National Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan at Wisma Kementerian Pertahanan here today.

He said they also discussed geopolitics issues, bilateral, as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

“We will also monitor the geopolitical situation in the field of defence together through contacts made previously, “ he said.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohamad Radzi, Malaysian Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor and Navy Chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin.

Earlier, Harjit Singh inspected the guard-of-honour of the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment comprising three officers and 103 personnel of various ranks, led by Major Shah Putra Junui.

Meanwhile, on the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP), Harjit Singh welcomed its establishment and described it as the best way to share knowledge and become more proactive.

“Military training that we’ve had before and it has always been a requirement to address the threat of terrorism,” he said.

The KSCIP, an initiative of the King of Saudi Arabia, King Salman Abdul Aziz Al-Saud is a centre for international peace that would not only focus on the military aspect but academic elements, as well. Its main role is to combat terrorist threats and misconceptions about true Islamic ideology. — Bernama