Malaysia-born panda cub Nuan Nuan to head to China

‘Nuan Nuan’ the baby panda plays with her mother, Liang Liang at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at the National Zoo, in Kuala Lumpur April 7. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Nuan Nuan, the giant panda cub born in Malaysia, will be going to China where her parents hailed from, next month when she turns two.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said parting with Nuan Nuan would be sad, but keeping her would be costly, The Star reported today.

“It is sad to say goodbye, but we feel this is the best for Nuan Nuan.

“If we wanted to keep Nuan Nuan, we would have to expand the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara , on top of the yearly US$600,000 (RM2.5million) fee and other expenses,” he was quoted saying during his five-day working visit to China.

Nuan Nuan was born to Xing Xing and Lian Liang, a giant panda pair which arrived in Malaysia two years ago, on a 10-year loan from China.

The giant panda parents, known previously as as Fu Wa and Feng Yi back in China, arrived in Malaysia on May 21, 2014, and will stay here on loan for 10 years, to symbolise the 40th anniversary of Malaysia-China diplomatic relations.

Liang Liang gave birth to Nuan Nuan in the Giant Panda Conservation Centre at Zoo Negara, on August 18 last year.