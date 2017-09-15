Malaysia Airport: Flights unaffected by weather conditions in Penang

AirAsia issued a statement to confirm that all its flights to and from PIA are operating as per schedule. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 ― All flights to and from the Penang International Airport (PIA) are operating as usual with only slight delays, according to the Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd.

Refuting rumours spread on social media that flights to and from Penang were cancelled, a spokesman from the airport said everything was as usual.

"So far, no flights were cancelled, everything is as normal," the spokesman said.

A check with some airlines with flights out of Penang also showed that there were no flight cancellations today.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia issued a statement to confirm that all its flights to and from PIA are operating as per schedule.

"We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will update all AirAsia guests accordingly, should there be any changes," the statement read today.

The company urged its guests to update their contact details at its website airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.