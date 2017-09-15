Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Malaysia Airport: Flights unaffected by weather conditions in Penang

By Opalyn Mok

Friday September 15, 2017
07:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’Reports of serious burns in London Tube ‘incident’

Rivers at dangerous level as flash floods hit PenangRivers at dangerous level as flash floods hit Penang

The Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the wayThe Edit: Kim Kardashian scent on the way

The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017The Edit: Wide-open field for Emmys 2017

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

AirAsia issued a statement to confirm that all its flights to and from PIA are operating as per schedule. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinAirAsia issued a statement to confirm that all its flights to and from PIA are operating as per schedule. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Sept 15 ― All flights to and from the Penang International Airport (PIA) are operating as usual with only slight delays, according to the Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd.

Refuting rumours spread on social media that flights to and from Penang were cancelled, a spokesman from the airport said everything was as usual.

"So far, no flights were cancelled, everything is as normal," the spokesman said.

A check with some airlines with flights out of Penang also showed that there were no flight cancellations today.

Low-cost carrier AirAsia issued a statement to confirm that all its flights to and from PIA are operating as per schedule.

"We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will update all AirAsia guests accordingly, should there be any changes," the statement read today.

The company urged its guests to update their contact details at its website airasia.com to ensure that they are notified of any updates to their flights.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline