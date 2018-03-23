Malaysia a strong economy in global context, says StanChart

A worker inspects a container at North Port in Port Klang outside Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysia stands out as a strong economy in the global context, says Standard Chartered Bank Group Chief Executive, William T. Winters.

“We are very positive on the Malaysian economy. Growth in 2017 was particularly strong and we expect another good year of growth this year.

“We see strong fiscal discipline, which is important, a stable and strong currency and growing exports,” he told reporters after his 30-minute meeting from 9.30 am with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak here today.

Also present was Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abrar A. Anwar.

Winters said the bank had been active in bringing investments into the country and the view of international investors towards Malaysia was also very positive, as they were comfortable with the rule of law, economic growth and talent pool.

Commenting on the bank’s business in Malaysia, he said Standard Chartered was looking at stepping up its involvement with key exporting industries.

“We have been very active in bringing international investments into Malaysia, including participating in a substantial way in Saudi Aramco’s investment in the petrochemical industry here, as well as infrastructure projects such as the high-speed rail project or the East Coast Rail Line.

“These are all key projects for Malaysia and for Standard Chartered as well,” he added.

Commenting on his meeting with the prime minister, Winters said Najib was impressed by the bank’s commitment to Malaysia, its ongoing investments here and the degree to which Standard Chartered was helping to promote Malaysian trade and investment. — Bernama