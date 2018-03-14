Malay ‘no oomph’ compared to English? Rais Yatim asks Umno

Tan Sri Rais Yatim reminded party leaders to always uphold the Malay language. — AFP picPETALING JAYA, March 14 — The government's socio-cultural adviser Tan Sri Rais Yatim chided Umno leaders for using English words instead of the national language when speaking of the general elections this year.

He said the English words used by the unnamed leaders, like “dry run, war room, candidate” have their equivalent in Malay.

“They do not want to use words like raptai pilihan raya or bilik gerakan. What, no oomph in Malay?” he asked in a post on his official Twitter account.

SAYANG SEKALI UMNO SANGAT TERIKUT IKUT GUNA B. INGGERIS.."dry run" "war room" "candidate" dll. MEREKA TAK MAHU GUNA "raptai praya" atau "bilik gerakan". APA, B. MELAYU TAK ADA GAH KAH? Memperjuangkan Bahasa Melayu dn Budaya adalah di bawah Fsl.3 perl umno. Lupa? — RAISYATIM (@DrRaisYatim) March 13, 2018

The veteran Umno member reminded party leaders to always uphold the Malay language.

“Have you forgotten that struggling for the Malay language and culture is under Clause Three of Umno's constitution?”