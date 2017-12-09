Malay NGO wants UN Security Council to block Trump’s Jerusalem move

DMDI president Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam has called on the United Nations to block US’ proposal to to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMELAKA, Dec 9 ― Non-governmental organisation Dunia Melayu Dunia Islam (DMDI) has urged the United Nations (UN) to call immediately for a Security Council meeting to block America’s proposal to make Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

Its president Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam said DMDI would discuss the matter at its convention which will be held in Medan, Indonesia from December 13 to 15.

“We hope that the UN will hold a Security Council meeting as a move to stop America’s proposal,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Ali, who is the former chief minister of Melaka, said America’s actions was in violation of human rights and went against the system of democracy and could lead to more suffering and abuse of the Palestinian people.

“It will cause continued animosity and tension between Palestine and Israel, as well as the other middle east countries, and be a cause of conflict between Muslim and non-Muslim nations all over the world as we all know that Israel is illegally occupying Palestinian land,” he said.

He said DMDI fully supported the stand by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who protested against the American president’s move and urged the world to be united in fighting it.

On Wednesday, Donald Trump announced that America recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and would move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem soon.

The move has sparked anger and concern all over the world as it is seen as a violation of basic human rights. ― Bernama