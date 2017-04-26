Malay-Muslim NGOs to launch nationwide campaign calling for ISA revival

Last year, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that there is no need to revive ISA as the newly legislated security laws are much more effective. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A band of 22 Malay-Muslim NGOs today passed a resolution to launch a nationwide campaign to revive the Internal Security Act (ISA) to counter extremism.

The newly formed Barisan Bertindak Melayu Islam (Bertindak) said that the law needs to be put back in place to ensure harmony among the locals.

“Likewise the position of the ISA. Another thing we want to push for after this. Not just push, but we are willing to do tour programmes and explanation session nationwide to collect signatures and support from the people to revive ISA, immediately

“We will do this immediately, to send a clear sign to the government that ISA needs to relived for the country’s peace and harmony,” Bertindak secretariat chief Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz said.

Earlier in the press conference, Bertindak made a statement condemning Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) and those criticising controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik, warning that they do not provoke the anger of the Malay-Muslim community.

Its tirade was mainly targeted towards the organisation and its chairman P. Waythamoorthy, whom Bertindak accused of flaming religious sensitivities, by constantly questioning the government about the need to house Dr Zakir by providing him a permanent residency (PR) status five years ago.

The ISA was repealed in 2012.

Last year, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said that there is no need to revive the law as the newly legislated security laws are much more effective.

Khalid said that laws like the Prevention of Terrorism Act (Pota) has made the ISA irrelevant.