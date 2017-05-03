‘Malay Mail’ journalist Dan Guen Chin dies

Dan receives the Anugerah Khas Media Johor 2015 from Khaled Nordin (second from right) as Johor Press Club president Fauzi Ishak (right) and Johor education committee chairman Jais Sarday look on during a ceremony on Sept 7, 2016. — Picture by Roslan Khamis JOHOR BARU, May 3 — He had a colourful personality and was a hit among many.

Malay Mail Johor senior correspondent Dan Guen Chin was an all-rounded and well-loved journalist who made it big in the sports circle before taking on matters related to politics, crime and local council issues, especially in Johor and Singapore.

He was to turn 64 on Oct 5 but his health deteriorated after he was diagnosed with cancer. He passed away at Hospital Sultan Ismail yesterday.

Dan underwent therapy for cancer but recently suffered issues with his intestines which required him to undergo surgery some two weeks ago. Complications arose as he was hospitalised after the surgery.

Dan’s passing shocked the fraternity and beyond. Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was among the first to pay tribute.

“On behalf of the state administration, I would like to record my sincere condolences to Dan’s family.

“His passing is a big loss to the journalism fraternity as he was a well-versed and experienced journalist who had over 30 years of experience.”

Khaled said Dan was well known among the state administrators and was a shining example to other reporters.

Dan, who hailed from Muar, started his career with Penang Echo before joining The Star in the 1970s. He left for New Straits Times (NST) in the late 1970s.

He covered numerous sporting events during his heyday as a sports journalist, being a football and athletics expert.

He was best remembered as being the ghost writer for football legend Datuk Mokhtar Dahari who had a weekly column in NST called “On Target”.

Dan covered multiple SEA Games and the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

He was posted to Johor Baru in the 1990s and retired in NST. However, he was still eager to write and explored opportunities in Singapore before returning to Malaysia where he joined Malay Mail as Johor senior correspondent.

During his stint with Malay Mail, he had a weekly column “Looking South”, published every Saturday. He kept readers well informed with the latest happenings in Johor and Singapore.

Dan, staying true to his chatty self, kept in touch with many in the organisation and beyond up until recent weeks.

He leaves behind wife Angeline Boo Pik Noi, 55, and son Jeremy Dan Jie Min, 20.

The wake is at the Church of Immaculate Conception in Jalan Gereja, Johor Baru. The funeral is on Friday at Nirvana Crematorium in Kulai.