Malay groups band together to fight those who are anti-Islam, warn of May 13 reoccurence

Barisan Bertindak Melayu Islam targeted their anger towards Hindraf and its leader P. Waythamoorthy (pic), whom they claim had been provoking the anger of the Malay-Muslim community here by demanding that Dr Zakir Naik be sent back to India. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A group of 22 Malay NGOs today jointly formed a new front dedicated to oppose “rude and dominant” groups who have questioned the tenets of Islam and the rights of Muslims.

Calling themselves the Barisan Bertindak Melayu Islam (Bertindak), the group targeted their anger towards Hindu Rights Action Force (Hindraf) and its leader P. Waythamoorthy, whom they claim had been provoking the anger of the Malay-Muslim community here by demanding that controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik be sent back to India.

“But today’s meeting with its slogan ‘Melayu Bangkit’, is to remind and give a stern warning to the individual named P. Waythamoorthy and Hindraf, and those who behave like P. Waythamoorthy and Hindraf, to not continuously touch on Islam and Malay rights, akin to being thorn in the flesh.

“Because the effect of this can bring about untoward threats and we are worried that the black history of May 13 1969 would recur,” Bertindak secretariat head Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz.

The movement said that Malay-Muslim sensitivities were hurt when issues such as the granting of a permanent residency (PR) to Dr Zakir was questioned, alongside others such as attempts to amend the Law Reform (Marriage and Divorce) Act 1976 (Act 164) which disregarded the interest of Muslim converts.

Other issues which Bertindak views as inflammatory are the protest against the proposed amendment to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act or RUU355 as it is known by its Malay acronym, questioning mosque sermon contents, and attempts to make the Rukun Negara the preamble to the Federal Constitution.

