Malay ex-student gives ang pow to Chinese school on wedding day

A screenshot of the Pay Fong High School in Malacca. ― Picture via Facebook/Pay Fong Middle SchoolKUALA LUMPUR, April 25 ― Feeling indebted to his Chinese independent secondary school, Ali Arami gave an “ang pow” or red packet contribution to the school that he credits with making him a “more complete Malaysian”.

Ali, who was once Hong Kong movie star Aaron Kwok's stunt double, gave RM500 to the Pay Fong High School in Malacca.

“The experience of studying in a Chinese school has made me a more complete Malaysian. My teachers taught me to respect other races and see all of us as one.

“I am indebted to my school for what I am today,” the bank officer was quoted saying by local daily The Star.

Pay Fong High School responded by declaring Ali and his bride, Rima Princess Dewi, aged 27 and 26 respectively, as “Ambassadors of Unity”.

The school's principal, Ng Swee Lai, said the school aimed for its students to live harmoniously, adding that Ali has not forgotten his alma mater and is an “inspiration”.

“He has come back to play basketball with the sports teacher and also kept in touch with the others.

“He has also been contributing financially to the school, and got his wife to help out,” she was quoted saying, commending the newly-weds for helping to promote unity.

According to The Star, Ali speaks Mandarin and is a practitioner of wushu, a form of Chinese martial arts.

He studied to be a stunt artist and previously joined in the filming for Malay-language films and Hong Kong action films, The Star said.

The report also said Rima was a former student at Malacca's SMJK Yok Bin, another Chinese vernacular school.