Malacca state govt demands stop to persecution of Rohingyas

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the state government takes a serious view of developments in Myanmar and want a quick solution to the conflict. — Bernama picMALACCA, Jan 5 — The Malacca state government has demanded a stop to the cruelty and oppression against the Rohingya Muslim minority in Rakhine, Myanmar.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the state government takes a serious view of developments in Myanmar and want a quick solution to the conflict.

“Despite condemnation by Myanmar authorities which regarded it (demand) as interference in their affairs, we stand based on humanitarian ground,” he told a press conference here, today.

Earlier, he attended the state level peaceful rally, ‘Championing the Rohingya Muslim Community’, joined by over 8,000 people from numerous agencies and university students.

Also present was Deputy Minister of Tourism and Culture, Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

Idris, who is also World Assembly of Youth president, believed the sufferings of the Rohingyas could be stopped if continuous efforts were done on a large scale.

The Malacca government had collected RM280,000 of the targeted RM300,000 after launching a fund called ‘Demimu Rohingya’ (For You, Rohingya). — Bernama