Malacca NRD gets cracking on RM10,000 sale of MyKads to foreigners

Foreign workers from Bangladesh and the Philippines chat at a luxury mall in Kuala Lumpur, July 21, 2015. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — The Malacca National Registration Department (NRD) has started investigations into the sale of MyKads to foreigners totalling RM10,000.

State NRD director Norazle Sulaiman said the investigation is looking at whether the sale was an inside job or forged documents, The Star reported today.

“We have roped in various agencies and the police as part of our task force, and will go all out to bring down this syndicate.

“My investigation team needs those who dealt with the mastermind or even managed to obtain the documents to come forward,” he was quoted as saying.

The daily previously claimed in an exposé that an NRD employee of 10 years was offering citizenship papers and MyKads — the mandatory identity card for citizens and permanent residents — to illegal immigrants and foreigners for between RM4,500 and RM10,000 each, with most of the buyers comprising Indonesians and Cambodians.

Norazle said investigators will look at all avenues, including digital footprints as it was difficult to get the cooperation of foreigners who had bought the fake documents, based on past experience.

“We are in the midst of tracing those who had dealings with the mastermind with the help of our counterparts from neighbouring states,” he was quoted as adding.