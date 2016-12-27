Malacca govt to increase installation of CCTV in tourist areas

Local and foreign tourists are seen posing for photos in front of the Stadhuys in Malacca, March 18, 2016. ― Bernama picMALACCA, Dec 27 — The Malacca government will increase the installation of closed circuit television (CCTV), especially in tourist areas to curb crime, especially snatch theft and robbery.

State Housing, Local Government and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ismail Othman said efforts were being undertaken in stages according to the budget and planning of local authorities in the state.

“At the moment a total of 76 CCTV have been installed throughout the state.

We will summon four local authorities to look at the need to install or increase the number of CCTV in their areas.

“If possible, we want this number increased by threefold but have to look at the budget. Installing CCTV is important and helps in the event of a crime,” he told reporters after opening a seminar on ‘Modern Crime Prevention Strategy and Technology Expo’ here today.

Malacca has four local authorities, namely Malacca Historic City Council, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, Jasin Municipal Council and Alor Gajah Municipal Council.

Ismail said based on records all the CCTV in the state were functioning well except for a small area obstructed by trees in the Malacca City Council area.

“I have requested for the matter to be resolved soon, so there is no disruption and the CCTV can operate properly,” he added.

In another development, he said the state government had authorised housing schemes to implement the guarded or gated system to ensure safety of the residents and community. — Bernama