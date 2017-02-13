Malacca DAP reps hand resignation notice to State Assembly Speaker

MELAKA, Feb 13 — Two DAP Melaka assemblymen who announced yesterday that they were leaving the party, today submitted their resignation notices to Melaka State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Othman Mohamad.

Lim Jak Wong (Bachang) and Chin Choon Seong (Kesidang) handed their letters personally to Melaka DUN Secretary Mohd Yusof Abu Bakar at 10.30am.

“After receiving the official letters, the secretary will arrange their new seating in the DUN, they won’t be in the same spot with DAP representatives,” Othman told reporters at his office at Kompleks Seri Negeri here today.

Yesterday, Lim, Chin and Duyong assemblyman Goh Leong San announced their decision to leave DAP, similarly, Kota Melaka member of parliament Sim Tong Him.

In Goh’s case, Othman said, although he had left the party, he need not submit a resignation notice as he had been sitting in an Independent seat since March 28 last year.

“Goh occupies an independent seat which he himself requested from us after being suspended as a DAP member (for one year from February last year),” he said.

Othman said the two assemblymen’s new seating arrangement would be enforced at the next DUN sitting on March 7 till March 10.

“They will still be given the right to speak for eight minutes as before; the only difference is they are free to talk about issues without being bound to DAP,” he said.

In another development, he said 95 oral questions and 122 written questions had been received from assemblymen for the next DUN sitting. — Bernama