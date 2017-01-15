Malacca CM says Dr M’s inconsistency shows he cannot be trusted

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pic) said that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s inconsistent stand proves he cannot be trusted. — Bernama picMALACCA, Jan 15 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s inconsistent stand, especially on 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) proves he cannot be trusted, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

He claimed the former prime minister often changed tactics and did not have a clear direction in his political struggle.

Thus, he cautioned those who were around Dr Mahathir to be careful as the inconsistency could be “very dangerous”.

“Dr Mahathir has said that if the opposition came to power, BR1M will be maintained, that means he is not consistent and inconsistent people are dangerous and cannot be trusted,” Idris told reporters at a ground-breaking ceremony for an affordable apartment project (PPM) in Bukit Baru here today.

Also present were Bukit Katil Umno chief Tan Sri Mohd Ali Rustam and Malacca Housing Authority executive director Saleh Mohd Dom.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said he was open to the idea of maintaining BR1M but before that, he had made a statement that giving BR1M was purportedly a bribe and illegal.

The 1,824 acre-Bukit Baru PPM project offers 144 units which will be priced from RM180,000 to RM280,000 per unit, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2019.

As of January 9, Idris said 63,618 units of affordable housing were offered to the people in the state.

“Of the total, 30,934 units of houses were developed by state departments or agencies and the rest by departments and agencies of the federal government,” he said. — Bernama