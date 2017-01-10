Malacca CM just a witness in graft probe, says MACC

MACC confirmed that Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron (pictured) was just a witness in a graft case involving a state civil servant. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed today recording a statement from Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

However, deputy chief commissioner of operations Datuk Azam Baki stressed that Idris is only a witness for a graft case involving a state civil servant who was detained last November.

“MACC officers had gone to his office in Malacca at 2pm yesterday to assist in investigation under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009,” he said in a statement.

Under Section 23, a public officer commits an offence when he uses his position or office for gratification for himself, his family or associate, whether directly or indirectly.

Azam said he could not divulge further information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Earlier, news report said the civil servant’s bank account containing millions of ringgit has been frozen.

In the past few weeks, the MACC is seen to be actively cracking down on corruption in the public sector.

Prior to this, the secretary-general of a federal ministry was detained after the MACC found cash, gold bars and luxury items amounting to more than RM5 million.

He has since been remanded to facilitate investigation into the matter.

A Johor Baru deputy district officer was also arrested recently for allegedly accepting RM150,000 in bribes.