Malacca CM denies handing big post to politician embroiled in corruption

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron denied he had given an important post in Malacca Umno to a politician who was involved in high-profile corruption cases. — Bernama picMALACCA, April 23 — Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron today refuted claims he gave an important post in Malacca Umno to a politician who was involved in high-profile corruption cases.

He said he had never officially appointed the individual to hold any important posts in the party administration as claimed by a local English language newspaper.

“I only directed him to conduct monitoring to ensure the smoothness of the party machinery and he is not involved in administering the party machinery,” he told a media conference after attending a Loving City Programme in conjunction with the 14th anniversary of the Historical City of Melaka at the house of an aid recipient in the Tangga Batu area here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the allegation in an English language newspaper that he appointed a senior government officer with the title of ‘Datuk’ who had been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to help in investigations over corruption cases involving local authority projects in Malacca.

“I only appointed him to ensure work to put up (Barisan Nasional) flags and banners complied with the stipulated regulations.

“If even that too is turned into a big issue...I don’t know why because the task is not a position which involves leadership or party administration but (only) monitoring,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, Idris, who is also Sungai Udang State Assemblyman, lauded the organisation of the Loving City Programme in conjunction with the 14th anniversary of the Historical City of Melaka which he regarded as the best method to approach the people and help needy target groups.

During the ceremony, Abdullah Ghulam, 42, a lorry driver received aid to repair his Hardcore Poor People’s Housing Project unit, which he had occupied for the past 15 years, involving a cost of RM10,000. — Bernama