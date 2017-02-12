Malacca CM: DAP elected reps’ resignation shows party does not walk the talk

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the resignation of three Malacca DAP assemblyman and an MP mirrors DAP as a party that does not practise what it preaches. — Bernama picMALACCA, Feb 12 — The action of three Malacca DAP assemblymen and a member of Parliament to quit the party today is said to mirror DAP as a party that does not practise what it preaches.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron said the DAP seemed to place importance on certain groups and they had they had their own agenda instead of thinking of the interest of the people and nation.

“I regard this (quit) action as apt and timely. This is the kind of spirit which they claim as openness in DAP but they actually don’t walk the talk.

“How will they be able to lead the state and country when their own party is not being led well?” he said in a statement, here, today.

The three Malacca assemblymen who quit DAP are Lim Jak Wong (Bachang), Chin Choon Seong (Kesidang) and Goh Leong San (Duyong) while the MP who also quit is Sim Tong Him (Kota Melaka).

This was confirmed by state DAP chairman, Tey Kok Kiew at a press conference held at the Melaka DAP office, here, today.

Malacca DAP got to know about the four elected representatives’ quit action only through the media and it had not received any announcement or letter on the resignations.

Idris, who is also an Umno Supreme Council member, said DAP was also seen as a party where the leaders had an attitude of bringing down one another in looking after their own political career to the point of affecting public trust in them.

“Last time when Lim Guan Eng was in Malacca, he was rejected by the DAP members that he ran away to Penang. And there, he removed the DAP leaders there and his party colleagues in Malacca,” he said. — Bernama