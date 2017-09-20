Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Makkal Sakti chief urges Education Ministry to check on electrical wiring at schools

Wednesday September 20, 2017
08:23 PM GMT+8

SMK (P) Raja Zarina is pictured in Port Klang March 14, 2014. Makkal Sakti Party president Datuk Seri R.S Thanenthiran wants the Education Ministry to get relevant authorities to conduct a thorough check on the electrical wiring especially at Tamil schools. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaSMK (P) Raja Zarina is pictured in Port Klang March 14, 2014. Makkal Sakti Party president Datuk Seri R.S Thanenthiran wants the Education Ministry to get relevant authorities to conduct a thorough check on the electrical wiring especially at Tamil schools. — Picture by Mohd Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Sept 20 — Makkal Sakti Party president Datuk Seri RS Thanenthiran wants the Education Ministry to get relevant authorities to conduct a thorough check on the electrical wiring especially at Tamil schools.

Thanenthiran, who is also president of Yayasan Sakti, said the safety of all school pupils must be prioritised to prevent a fire incident similar to the recent one at the Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah Religious Residential Centre from recurring.

He said this after handing over motivational books and bicycles to 60 pupils from several Tamil schools in conjunction with the Independence Day celebration here, today.

Among the schools involved were SJK (T) Batu Caves, SJK (T) Vivekananda, SJK (T) Seaport, SJK (T) Thamboosamy Pillai, SJK (T) Effingham, SJK (T) RRI, Sungai Buloh, SJK (T) Ladang Kinrara, SJK (T) Kajang, SJK (T) Saraswathy, SJK (T) Sentol and SJK (T) Simpang Lima.

Thanenthiran said the handing of bicycles was aimed at promoting a green and healthy lifestyle among school pupils.

“Besides that, pupils will also be exposed to the true meaning and importance of our country’s independence day,” he said, adding that the 60 pupils were chosen by their school headmasters and of poor family background. — Bernama

