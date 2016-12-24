Major highways see smooth Christmas traffic flow

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — Traffic flow of several major expressways in the country is report smooth as of 11 pm today.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said traffic flow heading to the north and south is reported smooth and under control.

Meanwhile, a spokesman from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), when contacted, said traffic flow on all expressways, including the East Coast 1 and 2 Highway is also reported smooth and under control.

Members of the public can get the latest traffic information by calling the toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 or check the Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or contact LLM at 1800-88-7752 or check Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik — Bernama