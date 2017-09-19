Maintenance worker charged with rape of teenage girl

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 19 — An employee of a maintenance company pleaded not guilty in the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children to a charge with raping a 15-year-old girl whom he befriended through the ’WeChat’ application.

Muhammad Ajid Nasiruddin, 19, was alleged to have committed the offence in an empty house in Wangsa Maju, Kuala Lumpur, at 9pm last Aug 7.

The offence carries an imprisonment for up to 20 years and is liable to whipping, if found guilty, as provided under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code.

Judge Yong Zarida Sazali allowed the man bail of RM7,000 in one surety and also ordered him not to contact and approach the victim until disposal of the case.

She set Oct 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nordiyanasari Omar prosecuted, while lawyer Aiman Ariff Abdul Azij represented the accused. — Bernama