Maintain current electricity tariff rates beyond 2020, consumer group says

Consumer groups welcome Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s announcement that it would not increase electricity tariff until 2020. — File picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s (TNB) decision not to increase electricity tariffs in Peninsular Malaysia until 2020 will help Malaysians adjust to rising living costs, Malaysian Consumers Movement president Darshan Singh said today.

Darshan said that such a move would help Malaysians adjust to current market trends, and that the current tariff rates set on January 1, 2014 should be maintained even after 2020.

“The move is very welcomed, we will not want any form of increase to happen in the future too,” he said.

“With rising fuel prices, this is a good way to ensure everybody has a chance at adapting to the country’s economy.”

Darshan further hoped the Energy Commission would continue to closely monitor the trend of tariff prices well after 2020.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations president Datuk Marimuthu Nadason said TNB’s move would be good for industrialisation.

“Everybody needs electricity, more so industry players,” he said.

“Many industries will benefit from this as there will be a sense of security for them, I am confident TNB will continue their good work in maintaining tariffs.”

Malaysian Consumers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Nadzim Johan said the announcement was surprising but welcomed the move.

“It’s not easy to make such an announcement, I don’t know who decides the tariff but if there is an announcement that means it is concrete,” he said.

“I hope that the pleasant surprise is real, we can easily welcome this if the announcement is legitimate.”