Mainland Penang, Langkawi under water as rains continue to fall

Several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah to be under water measuring 0.3 to 0.5 metres. ― Picture via Facebook/ Laporan Kemalangan, Bencana & Khidmat Masyarakat Di LangkawiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 ― At least 34 areas in Seberang Perai, Penang have been flooded following heavy rains last night.

Malay daily Harian Metro on reported its website that 176 houses in Mak Mandin, Raja Uda, Bertam, Bagan Dalam, Permatang Rawa are flooded as at 9.30am today.

No evacuation centres have opened as yet, the daily cited an unnamed official from the Fire and Rescue Department saying, despite predicting that more homes will be affected if rain continues to fall.

According to the spokesman, river water levels are at a dangerous level.

Across the channel, thousands of people living and working on Penang island have been affected by the flash floods that inundated both the east and west coasts.

Vehicles have been reported floating on the roads even as firefighters work to secure them.

Harian Metro also reported separately that several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah to be under water measuring 0.3 to 0.5 metres.

Among the affected roads are Jalan Kuah-Padang Matsirat, Kampung Yoi, Chandek Kura, Kedawang and Lebuhraya Langkawi.

No houses have been reported flooded in Langkawi to date.

The Malaysia Meteorological Department has issued a notice of continued rainfall in the northern states of Penang, Perak, Kedah and Perlis until late afternoon today.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are also expected to hit Perak, Selangor and Johor until late afternoon today.