Main suspect in Klang parang attack nabbed

A two-minute video recording of the incident shows the woman screaming for help while the man, armed with a parang, attacks her before bundling her into a blue-coloured Proton Satria. SHAH ALAM, March 13 — The police have detained a man to facilitate investigations into last Thursday’s machete attack on a mother of three in Taman Klang Jaya near here.

The 37-year-old, believed to be the main suspect in the attack, was picked up yesterday. Four other suspects have also been nabbed at several locations since Friday.

In a statement here, Klang (South) police chief, ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the police had also seized a car, machete and several mobile phones from the suspects.

In the 9am incident last Thursday, R. Komathi, 42, was at her workplace in Taman Klang Jaya when she was confronted by two men before one of them slashed her several times with a machete and dragged her into a blue Proton Satria.

The assailants sent the victim, who had sustained injuries on the head, legs, left wrist and back, to a hospital outside the Klang Valley where her condition was reported to be stable.

It was also reported that initial police investigations revealed the attack could be linked to a ‘crime of passion’. — Bernama