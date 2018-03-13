Main suspect, accomplices in Klang machete attack arrested

South Klang Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli holds the machete during a press conference on March 13, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKLANG, March 13 — The case of a woman who was brutally attacked, slashed and abducted by two men in Klang last Thursday has been solved with a series of police arrests over the past week.

The prime suspect in the case, identified only as Samoo, 37, is said to have been on the run right up to his arrest from a location in Klang on Monday evening.

South Klang Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsul Amar Ramli said following last Thursday’s incident, a special team was formed to investigate the case.

A day after the incident, investigators were led to Samoo’s younger sister, a 32-year-old unemployed woman.

“We arrested her from a house in Banting where we also seized the ‘parang’ believed to be used in the attack.

“Investigations also revealed she was with the suspects when they brought the victim to a clinic in Banting following the incident, before the victim was admitted at the Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban,” he said.

Shamsul Amar said police were then led to the sister’s husband, a 41-year-old lorry driver, also arrested in Banting on the morning of Saturday, March 10.

He said the husband then led police to the whereabouts of Samoo’s alleged accomplice in the viral video, identified as Mohan, 41, who was arrested later that day.

“Investigations on Mohan then led us to the arrest of Samoo, who was nabbed from a location in Parklands, Klang, where we believe he was hiding since the incident.

“Initial investigations revealed jealousy between the husband and wife as the main motive behind the attack,” he said.

Shamsul Amar said police are still investigating claims that the victim had been unfaithful to her husband, which supposedly led to the retaliation.

He said investigations confirmed the couple have been married for around 15 years and have three children together.

He said Samoo and Mohan were each remanded until the March 18 and March 17 respectively, while Samoo’s younger sister will be remanded until Friday.

Her husband was released on police bail on Monday.

In the 9am incident last Thursday, R. Komathi, 42, was at her workplace in Taman Klang Jaya when she was confronted by the two men.

One of them, believed to Samoo, slashed at her several times with a machete and dragged her into a blue Proton Satria.

The assailants had initially sent the victim to a clinic in Banting where they were rejected treatment.

Komathi, who sustained injuries on the head, legs, left wrist and back, was later sent to the hospital in Seremban and abandoned there by the suspects.

Shamsul Amar said she was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon, and is reportedly in stable condition.