Maid goes missing with employer’s money worth RM13k

Saturday December 23, 2017
08:17 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 ― An Indonesian domestic maid was reported missing, together with about RM31,000, including in foreign currency, belonging to her employer in an incident at Precinct 14 here two days ago.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Rosly Hassan said the maid was found missing by the employer, aged 64, when she woke up from her nap at 4 pm.

He said the employer checked the house and found the maid, known as Dasirah, not there and believed that the maid had left the house after finding some of her (maid) clothing also missing.

“The woman (complainant) went to her son’s room and found US$7,000 (RM28,536) which was in the room missing.

“Also missing was RM3,000 which the woman had left in a drawer of a dressing table in her daughter’s room,” he said when contacted today.

Rosly said police had obtained information on the maid, including her passport, which was being kept by an agent to facilitate permit renewal.

Police have mounted a search for Dasirah, he said. ― Bernama

