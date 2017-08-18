Mahdzir seeks stern action against student who beat up teacher

PADANG TERAP, Aug 18 — Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid wants the district education office and the school in which a female teacher was beaten by a Form Two student last Friday, to take stern action to ensure that such an incident will not recur.

He said such an act should not have happened in a school.

“I haven’t received the full report on the case and have yet to learn the reason behind it, but according to school regulations, the student is guilty for beating up the teacher,” he told reporters here today after the opening of Padang Terap Umno Division Delegates Conference by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah, who is also Kedah Umno chairman.

Elaborating, Mahdzir said he was in the opinion that various factors could have triggered a person to act out of control, including the influence of information technology and the surroundings.

“The influence of these factors on human is very dangerous, especially among schoolchildren, as it could lead to this kind of untoward incidents,” he said.

On August 11, the female teacher sustained a broken finger after being beaten by the Form Two student who she reprimanded earlier for using bad language in her class. — Bernama